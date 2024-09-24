A sheer dress should be scared of Daisy Edgar-Jones. The actor has mastered the art of naked dressing, as seen by her onslaught of translucent ensembles in the past few months, especially when she was on the Twisters press trail. From plunging see-through dresses to LBDs with huge cutouts to crop top sets, she’s tried it all.

Edgar-Jones continued her run of superb sheer looks during Milan Fashion Week. On Sept. 20, she attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show by Sabato de Sarno at Triennale Milano, where she sat next to fellow fashion it girl and Gucci ambassador Dakota Johnson. The two actors ended up twinning in separate sheer white ensembles.

Daisy’s Matching Sheer Set

Before taking her place in the front row, Edgar-Jones posed in a white sheer bra top with lacy polka-dot embroidery, showing off her midriff. She paired the crop top with a matching cardigan and sheer shorts, forming a look that pulls off both the coquette-core and monochrome trends.

Her accessories were just as demure and mindful as her outfit. She paired her white look with brown Gucci Horsebit ballet flats, a matching oversized suede satchel bag, and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, she kept her bling simple, wearing only a pearl choker necklace and matching bobble earrings.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later, she posted photos and video from the event on Instagram and congratulated de Sarno. “What a beautiful show and always the best partyyy,” she wrote, in part.

Daisy’s Love Of Sheer

At this point, Edgar-Jones is a sheer expert. Just a few days before heading to Milan, she attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming film On Swift Horses in another see-through look. Her dress featured a plunging V-neck and cascading blue ombré sheer fabric, complete with a dramatic cape that casually draped behind her on the red carpet.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

A couple months prior, Edgar-Jones turned out a similar sky-blue sheer look just to walk the streets of New York. She donned a long-sleeved ruffled dress from Chloé, which included a stomach cutout and oversized puffy sleeves that made for a very ethereal feel.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

With another promotional tour for her next film coming up, there’s no telling how many sheer ensembles Edgar-Jones will pull out.