Dakota Johnson Wore A Backless Mini & Plunging Bodysuit For Elle Brasil

Barely-there looks are a pillar of Dakota Johnson’s style. Naked dresses, plunging necklines, and exposed undies are all staples in the Materialists actress’ wardrobe. Whether she is walking a red carpet or appearing on a late-night show, the actress favors some skin-baring silhouettes — especially when they are tastefully done.

Of course, when it comes to cover shoots, editorial styling does not always suit a celebrity’s personal fashion sense. Luckily, for Johnson’s latest cover for Elle Brasil, published Sept. 26, she was able to embrace her signature risqué style and in two distinctly daring looks from her go-to designer.

Dakota’s Backless Mini

As the cover star of Elle Brasil’s fall issue, Johnson opened up about her summer projects, including Celine Song’s romantic comedy, Materialists, and Splitsville, which she starred in and produced.

For the corresponding photoshoot, Johnson sported head-to-toe Gucci for four separate covers. (The designer label is one of her favorites, so it’s no surprise that it was it was the brand of choice for the shoot.)

In one cover, the actress posed while laying on a messily-made bed with silk green sheets. She wore a backless, halter-style minidress in pink satin. Delicate lace detailing wrapped around her waist, and semi-sheer panels covered her chest.

A pair of fluffy, blue-gray slippers (with a stiletto heel, of course) underscored the photo’s slumber party vibe.

Dakota’s Plunging Bodysuit

In another cover, Johnson went for a summery aesthetic and posed poolside. Lying on the ground next to the glittery water, she sported a brown chenille bodysuit with a cleavage-baring scoop neckline. The onesie featured the signature Gucci Diamante pattern, embroidered with sparkling crystals.

To elevate the ‘fit, Johnson added a sheer black miniskirt with some pizzazz: sequined fabric and gold hardware on the waistband. She wore a pair of mint green patent leather mules to finish off the look.

In Johnson’s case, Gucci is a girl’s best friend.