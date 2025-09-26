The fashion industry is in a precarious — nay, exciting — moment. Creative directors of luxury houses have been playing musical chairs, several of them debuting their visions for their new homes this Spring/Summer 2026 season. Switching creative directors, however, alters more than the brand’s DNA; it also influences the brand’s endorsers. Some celebrities built stronger relationships with individual designers as their “muses” and follow the creatives wherever they go, while others are more loyal to the brands themselves. Dakota Johnson is clearly faithful to Gucci.

The Fifty Shades alum has been one of the label’s ambassadors since Alessandro Michele’s era (2015-2022), and continued to champion Gucci after he was replaced by Sabato de Sarno. Now, even with the heritage brand’s new creative lead, Demna, Johnson is proving she’s a Gucci girl through and through. Take a look at her latest style play. On Thursday, Sept. 25, the actor attended the 21st Zurich Film Festival in a custom Gucci dress that was so chicly revealing, it left a trail of dropped jaws in its wake.

Dakota’s See-Through Look

It’s become tradition for the Swiss film fête to kick off with the Opening Green Carpet. A pro at making an entrance, Johnson wore a look that positively popped against the floor’s verdant hue — for a trifecta of reasons. First was the color. Though the Materialists star typically opts for a more muted color palette (she loves an LBD), she switched it up in a striking royal blue hue.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next was the silhouette, which was maximalist and eye-catching. Unlike her typical column dresses or slips, which err on the “simpler” side, construction-wise, her recent gown featured a stretch lace top with a mock neck and long sleeves that hugged her torso, before the low Basque-style waistline billowed into a voluminous tulle confection.

And lastly, the gown’s biggest shock factor was the fact that it was also completely see-through. Funnily, that was the detail that was most on-brand for Johnson as a serial naked dresser.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Flaunted Her Range

That same day, Johnson attended a different event where she spoke in a panel and wore a look that was much more low-key.

In a humble gray sweatshirt, she elevated the closet staple by rocking one with a silk shawl-inspired overlay and pairing it with a bubble-esque black miniskirt. For added style points, she completed the ’fit with inky touches, including sheer tights and knee-high platform boots.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Two very different looks; both equally chic.