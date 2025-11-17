Dakota Johnson is a Valentino girl now. The actor has been loyal to Gucci for years, with the fashion house incorporating her penchant for naked fashion into custom gowns ever since she started working with former creative director Alessandro Michele. But now that Michele has moved over to Valentino, so has Johnson, announcing her new ambassadorship in October.

Luckily, her naked fashion streak is being kept intact. On Nov. 16, Johnson attended the Academy’s Governors Awards, which kicks off awards season every year by giving away honorary Oscars. In her second event as a Valentino ambassador, she showed off a muted yet icy look that still had her signature spicy touch.

Dakota’s Draped Dress

Walking the red carpet, Johnson wore a minty blue gown from Valentino’s spring 2026 collection, featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline that showed off some décolletage.

The ruched bustier led to a floor-length skirt with a cinched waist, subtle geometric print, and immaculate draping, with the fabric gathering into an elegant knot at her hip.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Johnson’s flowing skirt was long enough to obscure her footwear. However, she completed the look with jewelry from Jessica McCormack, including a matching blue crystal pendant necklace, studded ring, and dainty earrings, which added just a touch of glitz.

Dakota’s See-Through Gown

Johnson made her Valentino red carpet debut at Vogue World: Hollywood a few weeks ago. She wore a sleeveless floor-length gown with a sheer halter-neck collar, keeping her naked fashion streak alive before getting into more fantastical territory.

The dress featured a bedazzled bustier with floral beading and a semi-sheer pale pink skirt with sequined seashell embroidery, adding the perfect amount of whimsy for an Old Hollywood-themed event.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johnson paired her dress with equally whimsical shoes: a pair of Valentino peep-toe mules with matching pink mesh and white snake appliqués. She completed her look with diamond drop earrings, silver bangles, and a simple black box clutch, contrasting her bedazzled look.