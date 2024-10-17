Dakota Johnson’s latest look is giving major mob wife energy — but in the most Dakota way possible, with that laid-back, effortless cool she’s known for. Spotted out in New York City on Oct. 14, she rocked an oversized faux fur coat that screamed "boss vibes" while keeping it chill with a pair of light-wash, vintage-style jeans and chunky platform boots.

And, of course, she added her favorite bag — a suede hobo from The Row. It’s luxe but low-key, and honestly, it ties the whole look together without even trying.

Dakota’s Fur Coat Means Business

Johnson knows how to work a fur coat, but she made it her own by adding casual twist.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Paired with those straight-leg jeans and a Mets hat, she’s balancing the mob wife look with that signature "I didn’t try but still nailed it" style.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

And the platform boots? They add just the right amount of edge. It’s the perfect combo of glam and chill that she pulls off so effortlessly.

Channeling Elvira Hancock From Scarface

If Johnson’s giving off major Scarface vibes lately, you’re not imagining it. She’s been channeling Elvira Hancock (played by by Michelle Pfeiffer) with her recent looks.

Case in point: the SNL after-party in January, where she showed up in a sheer, ankle-length gown covered in sparkly vertical sequins. She wore black underwear underneath for that perfect blend of sultry and strong.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And let’s talk about that black fur jacket. The cropped style with wispy feathers gave the whole outfit serious mob wife energy. She rounded it off with a tiny Jimmy Choo purse, just the right amount of bling without overdoing it.

In June, Johnson ditched the oversized blazer trend on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Madame Webb star went for something sleeker — opting for the Beckett jacket from Khaite’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her choice of accessories didn’t disappoint either. Johnson added a pop of color with a green Gucci Jackie 1961 small hobo bag, a favorite among fashion enthusiasts.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She tied the look together with sleek white kitten heels and dramatic Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses, giving off that same polished-yet-bold style she channels time and time again.

Whether she’s serving full-on Elvira Hancock or adding a touch of quiet luxury, there’s no doubt Johnson is slaying her new mob wife era.