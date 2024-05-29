Global pop phenomenon Dua Lipa isn't just about chart-topping hits and sold-out stadiums. She's also a fashion icon with a knack for turning everyday activities into bonafide fashion moments. Take her recent Instagram post, announcing the Asian leg of her "Radical Optimism" tour. While the news itself has fans ecstatic, it's Dua's outfit that has style obsessives buzzing. Lipa's announcement featured photos of her in a Tokyo bookstore, channeling a studious rockstar vibe. Think: long black trench coat and a casually cool baseball cap — a combination that screams "here for the tour, and for the culture."

Dua’s Off-Duty Look

The real show stopper, though? The absolutely gigantic tote bag Lipa casually slung over her shoulder. This wasn't your average canvas weekender, this was a Bottega Veneta "Large Hop" bag, a luxurious leather accessory that could hold enough souvenirs to rival a duty-free shop.

Now, here's the kicker: the statement accessory will set you back a cool $4,400. Yes, you read that right. Lipa's off-duty look could basically buy you a plane ticket to join her on tour (although, with that kind of carryall, who needs checked baggage?). But hey, for fashion fans, Lipa's message is clear: everyday essentials can be an opportunity to express your unique style (even if it comes with a hefty price tag).

Instagram/@Dua Lipa

Lipa has a track record of carrying purses with a certain panache. Remember the time she carried a $6.1K Prada satchel during a casual stroll in London? Or the unforgettable moment she rocked the silver Gucci Horsebit Chain handbag? Lipa isn't afraid to push boundaries, and her fashion choices are a captivating blend of high-octane glamour and playful street style.

Instagram/@Dua Lipa

Dua’s Gigantic Bag

Looking ahead to the "Radical Optimism" tour, I can only imagine the sartorial fireworks Lipa has in store. Will she channel the vibrant energy of Asia with bold prints and colors? Or perhaps pay homage to iconic Y2K fashion with futuristic metallics and micro minis? One thing's for sure: Lipa's stage presence is sure to be as electrifying as her wardrobe.