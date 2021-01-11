Say goodbye to blonde. The bold platinum undercut that Demi Lovato just debuted in Nov. 2020 has taken a major turn: Demi Lovato's pink pixie is the chop's latest iteration, and it's her edgiest look yet.

On Jan. 10, Lovato posted a short video clip to her Instagram feed showcasing her new cotton candy pink hair as she poses for the camera. Her 'do is shorter, with shaved sides and a pink pixie-length on top. Lovato kept her eyebrows dark, but accented her new color with a matching pink flush on her cheeks and bubblegum-hued lip gloss.

While there may be questions as to whether the look is a wig — after all, many celebrities switch up their looks without touching their real hair (ahem, the Kardashians) — Lovato tagged hairstylist and colorist Amber Maynard Bolt in her caption, which suggests that the look is permanent. Bolt is the pro who initially helped Lovato transform her hair from brunette to blonde in Nov. when the star debuted her undercut, so she's clearly trusted for handling bold transformations.

This isn't Lovato's first time trying pink hair, though. She's tried the colorful hue as far back as 2012 when she dip dyed her blonde locks a bright pink shade. In 2014, she went fully fuchsia in an all-over color. Then, the singer's most recent dip-dyed look (a vibrant hot pink) was in Oct. 2019 with a shoulder-length bob. So she clearly feels pretty in pink.

Lovato isn't the only celeb who has gone pink in the last few months. Kate Hudson recently debuted the fun shade for the new year with a dip-dyed style. In 2020, everyone from Sarah Michelle Gellar to Kaia Gerber, Julianne Hough, and The Bachelor's Lauren Burnham wore the edgy color, proving that the trend has staying power.