Who else has been patiently waiting for Beyoncé to bring out Destiny’s Child during her Renaissance World Tour as a surprise cameo, like she did at Coachella? Because it can’t just be me. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like a reunion is in the cards, so my only recourse is to dive deep into the Destiny’s Child archives.

Comprised of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, the R&B girl group was always in perfect harmony — in both music and style. Releasing one hit song after another, the trio consistently showed out in perfectly-coordinated ensembles. Music and fashion always went hand-in-hand.

One look that really stands out, is when Destiny’s Child walked the red carpet at the 2000 Source Hip Hop Music Awards. The three singers wore similar crystal-encrusted halter-style bras as tops, each featuring differing embellishment patterns and coverage (Rowland’s being the teeniest and Williams’ the most covered).

They paired their dazzling bras with bottoms and accessories that were perfectly coordinated, but still reflective of their personal styles. Rowland, who loved showing leg, wore white short-shorts accented with a smattering of crystals. She merchandised her ‘fit with a rhinestone-heavy double belt and white thong boots.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Knowles, of course, wore the sparkliesr look of the three. She donned white hot pants under and bedazzled wrap-style micro mini. The “HEATED” singer paired the look with glistening accessories, including a bandana and thong sandals.

Williams, who typically wore pants, rocked flared white capris with a bedazzled belt slung low around her hips and barely-there sandals.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Let’s just say this look made me lose my breath.