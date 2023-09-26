Milan Fashion Week is officially over and the fashion girlies have made their way to Paris for the last international leg of fashion month. Despite all eyes now on the French capital, the events in Milan, Italy are worthy of a recap — both the decidedly chic and the absolutely bonkers.

The set designs for the Spring 2024 season were positively oozing with personality — and I mean that literally. Prada’s runway saw slime that dripped in gooey chunks from the ceiling and puddled on the floor.

Meanwhile, at Boss, attendees time-warped to the future to enter a “techtopia.” They were greeted by Sophia the Robot, AKA one of the world’s most advanced humanoid robots, and watched futuristic ensembles sashay down the runway.

If the runways themselves were buzzy, they were nothing compared to the clothing that topped them. Moschino showed pieces printed with NSFW body parts, while at Bottega Veneta, Matthieu Blazy’s leather-laden collection flaunted his construction prowess.

Gucci, meanwhile, made a splash on multiple fronts, including Sabato De Sarno’s successful debut as creative director. The label’s recently-revived Horsebit Chain handbag was also a major success, hanging from the arm of virtually every influencer and editor this season.

The world’s biggest fashion models returned to the catwalk this season like clockwork. Gigi Hadid blessed fans with not one, but two runway appearances in Milan. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner walked for Versace, but made even more buzz when she sat in the front row with boyfriend Bad Bunny.

Ahead, peruse all of the most memorable fashion moments from Milan’s September 2023 Fashion Week — both on and off the runway.

Slime Oozed At Prada Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Models paraded down the stage in a riveting show, but something else drew guests’ attention. Slime oozed from the ceiling, forming gooey puddles in the middle of the Prada runway. Needless to say, the display was splashed across Fashion TikTok before the evening wrapped.

& Kylie Jenner Stole The Show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s always a treat when Kylie Jenner emerges from her billionaire compound to attend fashion week shows. This season, Jenner pulled up to Prada Spring/Summer 2024 in a skirt made entirely out of crystals. A scene-stealer, as always.

Moschino Showed Vagina Print Swimsuits Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even without Moschino’s beloved creative director Jeremy Scott, their latest collection was packed with viral-worthy moments. The most notable were the swimsuits, jumpsuits, and undies that featured painted-on breasts and vaginas.

Boss Created An AI-Techtopia Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Making a statement on AI and today’s tech-driven world, Boss took guests to the future with a cyber-focused set. The show featured Sophia the Robot, which is one of the most advanced humanoid robots on earth. Creepy? A bit.

Gigi Hadid Returned To The Runway At Versace Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Gigi Hadid finally made an appearance this Spring 2024 fashion season, walking in two Milan shows. At Boss, she wore modern workwear, debuting a skirt suit and bra. For Versace, however, she looked every bit the 1960s dream in a yellow cowl-neck number.

& Natalia Bryant Made Her Modeling Debut Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Elsewhere on the Versace runway, another star was born. Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s daughter, made her runway debut in a structured LBD and metallic ballet flats.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Made It Fashion Week Official Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner also made an appearance on the Versace runway, but it was her front-row appearance that truly sent the internet into a tizzy. She attended Gucci’s highly-anticipated show with boyfriend Bad Bunny, officially making their fashion week debut.

Sabato De Sarno Debuted His First Collection For Gucci Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Also at Gucci, Sabato de Sarno made his official debut as the label’s new Creative Director. His first season as the brand’s lead was met with a warm welcome. This shimmery green number, in particular, was a hit on social media.

Gucci Supplied The Unofficial Bag Of Milan Fashion Week Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another hit at the Gucci show? The label’s Horsebit Chain handbag. Designed by Tom Ford in 2003, the accessory made its official comeback 20 years later on the Fall 2023 runway. Naturally, just a season later, everyone was carrying the shoulder bag at the Spring 2024 shows, flaunting its oversized horsebit emblem.

Protesters Crashed The Runway... Again GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images Following protests during New York Fashion Week, animal rights activists from PETA also managed to infiltrate the Gucci runway. One woman flashed a sign calling for the label to ban exotic skins.