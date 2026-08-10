Dirty martini hive, rise. Whether you order your drink extra filthy for the taste or just adore the impossibly chic aesthetic, you can’t deny the cocktail has become a full-on lifestyle. It’s already taken over home decor, nail art, and dining tables.

Now, fashion girls are bringing the vibe to their closets with martini-coded colors, making for an unexpectedly crisp summer palette. Think rich olive greens paired with buttery golds. It’s equal parts luxe and unexpected — and already ruling celeb street style.

A Delicious Color Combo

Just look at Elsa Hosk. On Thursday, Aug. 6, the supermodel wore a ‘fit that felt exactly like a classic bar order. She wore a striped top from her own line, Helsa Studio, in a yellow gold shade that looks like it could be poured straight out of a martini glass. It also came in a cinched waist, tapping into the tailored trend that’s bound to dominate fall wardrobes.

For a full serving of the drink-in-fashion-form, she paired the top with wide checkered shorts in olive and accessorized with an Hermès Birkin in a pickle-esque hue. As a garnish, she added sunglasses and heeled thong sandals.

More Servings, Right This Way

Hosk isn’t the only fashion darling obsessed with the color motif. Plenty of other trendsetters are stepping out in their own spins on the martini-inspired look.

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Anya Taylor-Joy and Jennifer Lopez leaned into the light-brine variant, pairing muted greens with lighter creams. Their ensembles were more pared-back takes on the trend, offering a much easier transition to color for those who love neutrals.

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On the flip side, Lupita Nyong'o and Rosé went heavier on the shine and the yellow tones, channeling “extra filthy” orders. The resulting looks were totally maximalist and eye-catching.

Make Your Own Cocktail

No matter how you prefer your drink, you can easily channel your order with your wardrobe. Try going the DIY route and pairing green tones with golds, just like how Hosk mixed yellow and olive. You could also strip back the color with a more muted pairing like Taylor-Joy and Lopez, swapping sunny tones for crisp creams. Or, for that extra dose of main character energy, consider a shiny chartreuse moment.

If you don’t want to think about color combos, take the guesswork out of styling and shop items with prints that already have the built-in dirty martini palette.