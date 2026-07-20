No matter how elevated your fashion game is, there’s only so much styling you can pull off in a heat wave. Your sole summer goal is simply surviving the humidity in breezy, airy pieces. But fall? That’s when every inch of your body becomes a canvas. You’re the maestro, and your ’fit is the masterpiece. Thankfully, the upcoming season is serving up some very exciting trends to help you unlock your best creative style potential.

Some buzzy new arrivals are about to completely shake up your wardrobe. There’s a massive ruffle boom taking over, alongside a new must-have color in town that’s totally about to eclipse butter yellow.

Of course, some of fall’s biggest trends are just your faves returning from earlier seasons with a cute, weather-appropriate glow-up. Layering is (finally) back with the librarian chic trend, where whimsy meets maximalism. You’ll see It girls continue to reach for pantsuits to appear polished, but with a much softer update. And instead of cosplaying like a CEO in boxy button-ups and rigid neckties, tops are flouncier, drapier, and sultrier.

Lace also remains a go-to for icons who love a little gothic romance, all thanks to Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights phenom. And other forms of sheer dressing will make a comeback, swapping basic bras and undies for pieces straight out of the rest of the lingerie closet — like delicate hosiery, bodysuits, and rompers.

These are just a few of the fashion trends bound to dominate your fall 2026 wardrobes. Gear up, you’re in for a few stylish outings with these in your back pocket.

Unlike the hip-bone-skimming jeans of the early 2000s — designed explicitly to flaunt bright, colorful whale tails — today’s low-rise revival is way more elegant. Forget the peekaboo underwear; the highlights are all in the design details. Flowy drapings! Sculptural curves! Unexpected cutouts!

Tom Ford and Gucci’s Fall 2026 runways leaned all the way in with asymmetrical waistbands and skin-baring hip details, while celebs are also big fans of the style IRL. Zoë Kravitz made a splash in a skirt that dipped low down the pelvis.

Fair warning: This is one of the most daring trends in the list. So if you go for a dramatic, statement-making dip, let it do the heavy lifting by keeping the rest of your ’fit understated. Or for a more effortless cool-girl vibe, consider a subtly low-rise skirt or pants with a frilly top.

Between the rise of poetcore and book club chic, the preppy style chapter isn’t going to end anytime soon. For fall 2026, fashion is fully embracing its librarian era, ranging from quirky layering to sleek and polished academia dressing.

Dove Cameron opted for the polished approach in a classic white button-down paired with a vivid red tie, while Emma Corrin committed to the eccentric librarian vibe in a mustard yellow dress layered over a short-sleeved polo. If subtle isn’t your thing, go the maximalist route like Joey King with a fun pattern-on-pattern pantsuit.

Move over, butter yellow. There’s a new It color beloved by the industry’s biggest trendsetters: purple. From soft lavenders to rich eggplants, violet was everywhere on the fall runways, particularly at Balenciaga, Chloé, and Mugler.

The best part? There’s no wrong way to wear it. You can microdose with a touch of purple, or throw on a purple coat over athleisure like Sarah Pidgeon. If you’re feeling extra bold, consider a luxe all-purple ensemble. Don’t worry, it’s surprisingly easy to pull off, especially in darker tones.

Does the term “naked dress” give you fashion flashbacks? Same. Sheer dressing was ubiquitous in the past few years, practically dominating red carpets and off-duty outfits. But for fall 2026, the industry’s chicest are pivoting away from head-to-toe translucence to more opaque pieces... unless they’re lingerie.

Now, It girls mostly wear see-through looks in delicate styles that could double as lingerie. Think slinky bodysuits, tights, and lacy rompers. Saint Laurent and Gucci are particularly skilled at blurring the line between intimates and outerwear, while celebs have started to co-opt the trend for real-life outings. To make it look intentional, incorporate a polished element, like pointed-toe pumps (Daisy Edgar-Jones) or even a slick-backed bun (Anya Taylor-Joy).

The pantsuit isn’t going anywhere — but it’s loosening up. Unlike the CEO-core treatment of 2025, where style stars suited up with crisp button-downs and perfectly knotted neckties, today’s suiting style is less officewear and more fluid. Tops are flowy and draped or are skin-baring with a deep V. It’s less boardroom and more Studio 54.

Saint Laurent and Fendi’s FW26 runways are great examples of rocking a tailored suit with a cleavage-forward top (or nothing at all underneath). If you do prefer coverage, channel Emma D’Arcy, who softened the tailored set with a drapey top. It’s just as polished, but more nonchalant.

It’s time to retire the baggy T-shirts you’ve been living in throughout summer. Fall 2026 is ushering tailoring back into spotlight. Cinched waists are the easiest way to tap into the trend. Look for pieces that emphasize your waist, whether it’s a structured blazer, fitted dress, or more sculptural top. Finish the look with a knee-length pencil skirt or an A-line option for a vibe that feels both polished and fashion-forward.

Celine, Gucci, and Stella McCartney’s runways nailed the office-ready skirt suit in neutrals (grays, blacks, and stripes), but these aren’t confined to a desaturated color palette. Jennifer Lopez is the perfect example of someone channeling main-character energy in the trend when she wore a canary yellow set.

If subtle dressing isn’t your thing, this trend is for you. Ruffles are having a full-on fashion moment. The bigger, the fluffier, and fuller they are, the better. Whether you’re channeling Zendaya in a cape with massive flounces cascading down your torso, or rocking layers of poufy tiers on a dress, the only rule for this trend? More is more.

Thanks to Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour in January and the lace-filled fall runways of Ann Demeulemeester, Givenchy, and Valentino, the intricate fabric was practically guaranteed a few more seasons in the spotlight. Not that anyone’s complaining — lace is one of the easiest trends to style on this list.

Throw on a midi slip dress with sandals like Ayo Edebiri for an easy romantic look or give your LBD a little sheer touch with a lacy panel like Sabrina Carpenter. It’s dramatic, it’s luxe, and it’s oh-so-fun.