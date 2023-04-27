Fashion girlies know — Doja Cat has always been influential. Her tricked-out fashion week ensembles always get Twitter talking and fawning (remember her head-to-toe red Paris Couture Week look?), while her statement beauty looks inspire fans to experiment with makeup. And now, Time Magazine has made it official, recognizing her as one of the most influential people.

On Wednesday, the Time100 honoree attended the gala in New York and, naturally, she wore a ‘fit that showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities. The “Get Into It” rapper chose a frilly number that was as sweet as it was spicy. With a sheer black bodice on top and tiered lilac ruffles that flowed from the empire waist, the gown was completely see-through. Naturally, Doja took the opportunity to expose her contrasting black thong (a go-to celeb look).

Ever a lover of statement pieces, Doja also wore red leather opera gloves for a surprising twist on the floaty look. The entire outfit is from Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture show, which she attended back in January. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the artist was frosted with a lot of diamonds — including a choker necklace, studs, and shiny shoulder dusters.

Doja is known for playful beauty looks, but she kept her makeup simple last night. She rocked ‘90s-style skinny eyebrows and lined lips. It paired well with her curly blonde ‘do.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Influential, indeed.