Doja Cat looked unrecognizable in one of her recent Instagram posts. On Oct. 14, the singer shared a carousel of photos with her 24.1 million IG followers, including a shot of her brand new blonde locks created by her LA- based hairstylist, JStayReady.

While Doja’s fans were buzzing over her fresh look, another nearly-nude snap also got people talking.

Doja Bared It All

In her daring IG gallery, Doja posed in nothing but a black bra and matching bottoms, putting her legs, cleavage, naval piercing, and tattoos on full display.

Fans quickly offered their opinions on Doja’s latest ‘fit, and the verdict is in: she slayed. “OMFG she’s so gorg,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Being this sexy and gorgeous should be illegal,” another joked.

Doja’s Daring Looks

This isn’t the first daring outfit showcased by the singer recently. In early October, Doja posted a video on Instagram for her Airbnb partnership. In the clip, the songstress (almost) bared it all, wearing a gothic plunging see-through number, accessorized with a tulle veil atop her head.

The month prior, she stopped by The Clooney Foundation for Justice’s award show, The Albies, in New York City. There, Doja stole the limelight with a beige strapless gown that featured a cutout cleavage adorned in diamond-esque detailing.

Doja Cat attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja also showed off her cleavage at the annual Global Citizen Festival in NYC on Sept. 28, where she performed in a 1920s-inspired flesh-tone dress made entirely out of mesh.