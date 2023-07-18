Doja Cat is one of the most exciting and inventive dressers among today’s celebs. That’s just a fact. The sartorial chameleon consistently pushes fashion boundaries, whether she’s cosplaying as a cat at the Met Gala or attending fashion week encrusted in head-to-toe red Swarovski crystals. As expected, she fully leaned into her trademark fashion-forward sensibilities on her latest magazine cover and she looked absolutely stunning.

In V Magazine’s Fall Preview 2023 issue, released on Monday, the “Woman” rapper donned a ‘fit that was less eccentric than her usual kooky go-tos, but still so bold. Photographed by Hedi Slimane, Doja freed the nipple under a sleeveless mesh dress that was all sorts of sheer.

The black net fabric served as the perfect textured backdrop for her piles of edgy accessories, which were expertly layered. Chain necklaces of varying sizes were stacked atop one other, strategically framing a massive crystal-encrusted cross pendant. The cross motif permeated the rest of her ensemble, as she rocked earrings with a dangling silver crucifix on each side.

In the beauty department, which Doja is known to experiment in, the “Get Into It” artist kept to a simpler aesthetic. She rocked the reverse cat eye trend and kept to her signatures: lined lips, ultra-thin brows, and her bleached buzzcut.

Overally, the look was utterly befitting of the cover tagline: “Pop’s playful provocateur.”