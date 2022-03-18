Hailey Bieber’s Colourist Just Launched His Cult Haircare Brand In The UK

Ever had your hair coloured at the salon, only to love it for about a week before the colour completely fades? Well, one brand is here to fix all of your woes. After phenomenal success in the US, cult haircare brand dpHUE is finally launching in the UK.

World renowned colourist, Justin Anderson, whose clients include Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, and Brie Larson, launched dpHUE together with savvy entrepreneur Donna Pohlad in 2016 after spotting a need for products that keeps colour looking salon-fresh in between hair appointments.

Now, after six years, the range will finally arrive on UK shores in April, exclusively at Cult Beauty. “I love helping feel good about themselves and a great hair day is the best way to start,” Anderson said in a statement. “When you feel your best, you’re the best version of yourself. Why not feel this way every day?”

The brand first launched in the US with a product line spanning colour-boosting shampoos, conditioners, root touch-up kits, and home glosses. The Apple Cider Vinegar collection, which includes the Scalp Scrub and remains one of the brand’s hero products, contains a gentle formula of craft-vinegar, which works to clean the hair without stripping it of its natural oils, while rebalancing the pH in the scalp and sealing the hair’s cuticles.

And if you’re a blonde, you’re in luck. A number of the products in the range are geared towards blonde hair, which is known for fading after a few washes. The Hair Brightening Shampoo, for example, contains a gentle chelating formula that draws out dulling minerals, product residue, and impurities to reveal a brighter blonde. This product can also be used on darker hues to purify and condition the hair.

All of dpHUE’s formulas are cruelty-free, Leaping Bunny certified, free from nasties (parabens, phthalates, SLS, and SLES sulfates), and are also gluten-free. Prices range between £24 and £35.

After its huge success stateside, we predict that these product will sell out in no time so you better set your alarm clocks. Plus, there are six more beauty launches to get hyped about this week.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.