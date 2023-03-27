Drunk Elephant has been a tried and true staple for the glowy skin girlies of the world for quite some time now (I mean, one of its cult-fave products — the D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops — is TikTok icon Alix Earle’s personal go-to). And as of today, the beloved skin care brand has *just* announced a major revamp to one of its under eye staples.

Say hello to the newly reformulated Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Eye Serum. This time around, the formula is filled with potent ingredients that target those ultra-sensitive under eye areas.

For one, the newness now features caffeine. And for the cold brew connoisseurs, similarly to the reviving nature of a cup of coffee, caffeine provides short-term results that fade throughout the day when applied topically. In other words: The ingredient is a quick daily fix for puffiness. What’s more, they’ve added 0.1% retinol and copper peptides, which work in tandem to improve fine lines and discoloration.

For Drunk Elephant stans, the Eye Serum now has a vibrant pink cap to coincide with the brand’s retinol-infused range, whereas the previous bottle has a light turquoise cap.

In need of an under eye pick me up? Lucky for you, the new launch hits shelves on April 3.