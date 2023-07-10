Thank the Mattel gods: Barbie season is *finally* upon us. The highly anticipated film officially had its world premiere on Sunday in Los Angeles and, naturally, the many Barbies (and Kens) all showed out in their best, most dolled-up (*wink wink*) ‘fits.

While everyone looked spectacular, Dua Lipa, in particular, dazzled. In the Greta Gerwig-directed feature, the “Levitating” singer plays a blue-haired mermaid Barbie with a metallic tail and matching bra. And to walk the premiere’s pink carpet, Lipa fully leaned into the pearlescent vibe of her mythical character’s fins.

Lipa was already primed for style success when she rocked the biggest style trend in Hollywood, reaching for an utterly see-through dress to wear over her fully-visible white thong. But she took the spicy, undies-forward look further in a mesh slip dress, custom made by Bottega Veneta, which dripped in gleaming crystals. Even the shiny net-like material was reminiscent of Lipa’s aquatic-inspired Barbie costume.

Unlike her character, who wears a bra in the film, she skipped that article of clothing altogether, fully freeing the nipple beneath her sheer gown. (It’s a power move totally on-brand for the feminist film.) Lipa merchandised the outfit with pointed mules in metallic silver, also by Bottega Veneta, then finished with a string of Tiffany & Co. diamonds around her neck.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yep, she’s a Barbie girl.