Dua Lipa is pretty much always on vacation, even while she’s working. As seen on Instagram, the singer constantly travels and hangs out in new locales and has built up quite the resort-wear wardrobe along the way. From bikinis that promote her album to vintage tees with no pants, she truly knows how to relax (and work at the same time if need be).

On Jan. 16, Lipa shared photos with her friend and designer Simon Porte Jacquemus in honor of his birthday, which proves that she basically lives in vacation attire. But she usually finds a way to make it a little spicy without sacrificing an ounce of glamour.

Dua’s Bra Top

As seen on her Instagram Story, Lipa shared a throwback photo of her with Jacquemus in the ultimate vacation outfit. The star wore a taupe bra top with a halter neck that allowed for the white straps of her actual bra to peek through.

She paired the top with a simple pair of jeans, three chain pendant necklaces, and a pair of hoop earrings, adding some bling to her casual ensemble.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Dua’s Cutout Look

In a separate throwback photo with Jacquemus, Lipa posed on a scenic rooftop in an equally head-turning vacation look.

The star wore a long-sleeved bodysuit with a brown-and-white circular pattern featuring geometric side cutouts. She appeared to go pantsless, letting the garment speak for itself. In true superstar fashion, she paired her look with oversized shield sunglasses.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Dua’s Fur Bra

True to form, Lipa even started 2025 in elevated vacation attire. She celebrated New Year’s Eve by wearing a black bra top covered in navy blue fur trim, which was complimented perfectly with a matching fur coat worn off the shoulder, making for a spicy old Hollywood look.

She completed the outfit with belted leather trousers, a diamond cross necklace, and a martini glass to ring in the New Year.

At this point, fans would expect nothing less.