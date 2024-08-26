Dua Lipa doesn’t play when it comes to her birthday, and she definitely never goes “Houdini.” In fact, her celebratory ethos is the exact opposite of low-key. It’s become a tradition for the pop icon to jet off to a dreamy idyllic locale (typically an island) and celebrate with a series of parties turning her birthday into a birthweek.

Fashion-wise, she also goes big. A true Leo, the “Levitating” hitmaker wears the most eye-catching looks that all involve flaunting designer intimates. In 2022, to ring in her 27th year, she wore a bedazzled Marc Jacobs rhinestone bra with a maxi skirt. A year later, she wore a bra from Gucci styled with Y2K sensibilities (see: purple cargo pants and a red bolero). So best believe that her 29th birthday ‘fit was just as stylish — and scantily clad.

Dua’s See-Through Birthday Look

On Thursday, Aug. 22 (her actual DOB), Lipa kicked off her birthday in style in a see-through rhinestone-encrusted top. Underneath, she flaunted her orange Gucci bikini set with gold hardware. Naturally, that was just one of many chic ’fits befitting the occasion. The dress she wore to her dinner party was even better.

The “New Rules” crooner wore the sheerest beige dress with red scraps of fabric draping down her torso and down her buttocks. Evoking lingerie, the Dilara Findikoglu piece featured hook closures down the center and one hip. As if the fashion-forward dress wasn’t sheer enough, Lipa left some hooks unfastened for a hip cutout moment.

If the dress looks familiar, that’s because it originally debuted on Findikoglu’s Spring/Summer 2023 LFW runway. Ever the style star, however, Lipa made the look her own. Instead of keeping the pieces of fabric tucked inside for gentler pops of crimson, she let hers hang outside for an edgier take.

Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Special Mention: Her Contrast Undies

That wasn’t the only difference between the two looks. Instead of opting for barely visible skin-tone undies like the model, Lipa wore black lingerie for a bigger, saucier contrast.

She chose a nondescript black bra and the cheekiest, teeniest lace thong.

Lipa had already been rocking the provocative thong-baring look when the contents of celebs’ lingerie drawers were still a secret. She’s pulled off the look so many times since 2020, she single-handedly helped usher in the Y2K trend’s resurgence.

She may be a year older, but showing off her thong is classic Lipa behavior.