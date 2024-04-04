Dua Lipa Wore Micro-Shorts With A $6,100 Tote Bag

Every season, brands release new handbag styles hoping to turn them into the latest It accessory. A-list approval is a surefire way to garner interest in a piece. Dua Lipa is known for her impressive bag collection (a charm-laden Hermès Birkin included), so I wouldn’t be surprised if her new Prada purse winds up as a must-have for fashion girlies everywhere.

On Thursday, April 4, the “Dance The Night” singer was spotted in London carrying a $6,100 tote with a green leather coat and the teeniest of shorts. A ’fit if I ever saw one.

Dua Lipa’s Prada Buckle Bag

Aptly named the Prada Buckle, the structured accessory featured a buckled belt looped around its opening — harkening to one of spring’s biggest bag trends.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The accessory only debuted on the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway last September, making the trendsetter among the first to own it. (Lily James is also an early fan.)

Wait, It Costs How Much?!

The “Levitating” singer’s bag collection spans a wide price spectrum. While her Luar Ana bag, a cult favorite top-handle option, sells for $325, this Prada tote, will set you back $6,100.

With Lipa co-signing the style, plenty of people will probably fork over the cash.

The Rest Of Dua Lipa’s Look

Since Lipa debuted her “cherry coke” hair in October, she’s been accessorizing with bright pops of red. On Thursday, the Argylle star took a completely different route and topped her all-black ensemble with an emerald green leather trench.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

She wore a black jacket zipped up to her neck and paired it with the shortest of boy shorts. She accessorized the look with sheer tights — a no-pants favorite — and knee-high boots.