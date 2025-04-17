Dua Lipa Paired A Cutout Swimsuit With An Edgy Bomber Jacket

Dua Lipa is pretty much always on vacation — even when she’s working. Whether she’s on the road for her Radical Optimism Tour, doing business, or actually taking a break, the singer tends to find a way to dress like she’s on a relaxing holiday, from wearing bikinis promoting her album to donning swimsuits at her friends’ birthday parties.

On April 16, Lipa brought her fashion laurels to her latest brand endeavor, sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots from her new Yves Saint Laurent Beauty ad campaign on Instagram.

Dua’s Cutout Swimsuit

While promoting the brand’s Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss, Lipa brought her usual summer vacation vibes without sacrificing her rock-star edge. She wore a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, featuring a strapless neckline, high-cut hem, and large circular side cutouts. She topped it with a black leather bomber jacket, with oversized pockets and zippers on the sleeves.

Lipa cinched her swimsuit with a narrow black leather belt with a small silver buckle. She paired it with sheer black tights and shiny latex pointed-toe heels that complemented her jacket.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

She didn’t skimp on bling either, donning dangly silver earrings and several gold and silver curved bangles.

Dua’s Actual Vacation Looks

Lipa has amassed an arsenal of luxurious holiday looks over the years. Most recently, she took advantage of the warm weather between shows in Australia by wearing a pink-and-green-striped co-ord set from Chanel’s Spring 2025 collection.

Her ’fit included a knit cardigan, a tank top with a pom-pom trim, and tiny shorts that screamed summer. She completed her look with the new Chanel 25 handbag in a matching pink hue.

A few days prior, she took her Chanel accessories to the beach, using her black leather Chanel 22 drawstring tote as a beach bag. The $5,800 carry-all perfectly matched her unconventional choice of beach footwear, Maison Margiela’s divisive Tabi ballet flats.

KHAPBM / BACKGRID

She paired her accessories with a pine green midi skirt with white lace trim and a white tank top from Stella McCartney that read “HARDCORE.” It was surely an apt statement piece for the pop star.