Spring has just sprung, but it’s never too early to begin assembling your summer wardrobe. Traditionally, Pinterest boards and chic TikTok creators have always been great sources of style inspiration. But these days, no amount of FYP-approved trends can hold a candle to Dua Lipa’s Instagram feed.

Since kicking off the 2025 leg of her Radical Optimism Tour in Melbourne, Australia on March 17, Lipa has been soaking up the sun in Oceania in summery tops and barely there bikinis.

For her latest look, the “Levitating” singer wore a knit 3-piece co-ord that included an itty-bitty pair of short shorts. While the bottoms may have been tiny, the price tag was definitely not.

Dua’s Knit Co-Ord

In Dua Lipa’s world, it’s always summer.

While enjoying some downtime in between shows with her family, Lipa wore a summery three quarter-sleeved knit cardigan. Adorned with an adorable pink and green pastel striped pattern, the seasonal sweater featured a playful pom pom trim around the arms, collar, and down the center.

Lipa paired the striped outer layer with some matching shorts.

The bottoms, which were so tiny they could almost pass for the no-pants trend Lipa loves so much, boasted the same horizontal stripes and alternating pink and green pom pom trim around the pockets and hem.

Underneath the cardigan, she wore a matching tube top complete with the same colorful design and pom pom embellishments, as well as a vertical button closure down the front. The strapless number boasted a semi-cropped silhouette, as the hem rested just above Lipa’s hips.

The 3-piece set, from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, comes with a price tag of $3,500.

On the runway, the model styled the look with a rosette pin and allowed the high-waisted shorts to rest on her hips. Lipa, on the other hand, ditched the floral detail and opted for a low-rise fit that exposed her midriff ever so slightly.

Considering Lipa was front row for the SS25 presentation at Paris Fashion Week in January, it’s no surprise to see the burgeoning Chanel ambassador wearing the set so soon after its runway debut.

She Carried The New “It” Bag

Fittingly, she completed the ‘fit with a baby pink Chanel handbag — the Chanel 25, to be exact.

Though the bag only just debuted on March 14, the Chanel 25 is already poised to be the next big handbag of 2025.

Lipa starred in a campaign for the purse on March 25, though she was first spotted sporting the accessory at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show on Jan. 28.