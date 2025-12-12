Throw out the quiet luxury rulebook; maximalism will be the biggest reigning aesthetic in 2026.

Fashion’s brightest stars are in on the most ostentatious trends, especially Dua Lipa. Earlier this week, the “Levitating” songstress ushered in the return of extreme logomania, wearing a head-to-toe monogrammed Gucci minidress. She quickly followed it up with yet another bold number on Thursday, Dec. 11. This time, however, instead of sporting one pattern, she mixed two different animal prints in one daring look.

Dua’s Multi-Print Ensemble

The call of the jungle has been strong in recent years. All sorts of beastly patterns, from leopards to zebras, have been blanketing clothes, coats, and other accessories. Lipa, however, took the trending style and played it up even more.

On top, she paid homage to the mighty cheetah in a long-sleeved sheer brown top covered in a gold spotted pattern. The “Houdini” singer upped the daring ante by wearing an utterly diaphanous top — sans bra — with a massive keyhole cutout that spanned the entire length of her torso. If that wasn’t statement-making enough, it also featured yellow fringe that trailed down one shoulder to her knees.

She tucked her top into a similarly chocolatey skirt bearing a different animal’s likeness: the zebra. Peep her skirt’s white stripes that fanned out in the center.

Her love for animal-inspired pieces didn’t end there. She also clutched a large dark brown bag with a decadent fur trim. To complete her flamboyant attire, she accessorized with oversized sculptural gold earrings.

She’s Maximalist Alright

A day prior, Lipa held a live event for her Service95 Book Club in New York and channeled the same maximalist ethos. Decked out in full Gucci, she wore a long-sleeved pussy bow silk top tucked into an A-line midi skirt, and accessorized with knee-high pointed-toe boots and the iconic (and “cheugy”) GG belt. In fact, each item was a logomania lover’s dream, awash in the Italian label’s monogram.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s embracing her boldest era yet.