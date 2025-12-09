Dua Lipa's Sheer Minidress Exposed Her Thong In The Chicest Way

Dua Lipa was ready to dance the night away following her last Radical Optimism World Tour date in Mexico City on Dec. 5. To celebrate the end of an era, the “Don’t Start Now” singer hosted a wrap party with friends and family while wearing a sheer black minidress from Gucci’s Spring 2026 collection.

The logomania look featured monogram Gucci details with a feather trim on top, but the most eye-catching part was Dua Lipa’s black thong underneath. The cheeky moment was especially visible as the 30-year-old singer posed for pics at the event, which she shared to Instagram on Dec. 7 with the caption, “Dancing like we just finished a world tour or [something].”

Dua’s Black Thong Was A Statement

Victoria Beckham may have made the little Gucci dress a fashion staple in the ‘90s as Posh Spice, but Dua Lipa is owning the iconic look now — and giving it a nearly naked spin. The singer’s wrap party look perfectly combined the retro Y2K trend with a modern twist, making her exposed undies the statement piece of the entire ‘fit.

Not only did Lipa stun at her own party, but the sheer number paid perfect homage to her many lace and exposed underwear costumes in the Radical Optimism Tour. She’s definitely taken the crown from former pop princess Britney Spears, who rocked a similar sheer black dress at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Instagram

If you take anything away from Lipa’s current style, it’s that your undergarments don’t need to go Houdini.

Dua’s Best Sheer Moments From Tour

The newly engaged singer knows that if you’ve got it, you definitely should flaunt it. Looking back at her Radical Optimism Tour, you’ll find an assortment of sheer dresses and lacy moments like her Valentino catsuit that she paired with a fur shawl. The see-through number came in a variety of colors like white, black, and red — which were all worn with matching boots.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another standout from her set was a Balenciaga lace dress with an asymmetrical skirt from the brand’s Summer 2025 collection. This look also came in different shades like pink and red, and was worn with a matching fur coat. For Lipa’s show at Wembley Stadium in June, she wore a blue version, and her coat had a surprise Union Jack flag on the inside.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lipa’s party look directly paid homage to her Gucci bodysuit on tour, which similarly exposed her high waisted underwear on stage. For this number, the Grammy-winning singer wore matching gloves and fishnet tights.