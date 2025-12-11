It’s a jungle out there, and it’s never looked chicer. In recent years, a slew of animals have claimed top billing on designer runways, from predatory leopards to herding cows. This holiday season, the beast stepping out of the safari and straight into the spotlight is the majestic zebra — and it’s about time.

The grazing creature’s iconic black-and-white stripes are practically a neutral, but with a bold, statement-making edge; just ask Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk, who showcased the pattern in recent ‘fits. If not them, then you could easily turn to the Fall/Winter 2025 shows of Duran Lantink and Nina Ricci, which draped their models in the print, for confirmation.

More designers, however, prefer splashing the fearless graphic across totes, shoulder bags, and structured clutches — Khaite included. The label boasts a wide selection of streaked accoutrements, including the Audrey Clutch, a flap-front minimalist minaudière, and the Cate Bag, a top-handle shoulder bag with a similarly structured, trapezoidal shape.

Since the monochrome palette pairs well with practically anything, including casual denims and sophisticated LBDs, a zebra-print carryall can be easily integrated into one’s wardrobe. Thankfully, the two-toned look has been reimagined in most bag styles across several covetable brands, so options abound. Consider a slouchy shoulder bag to elevate an off-duty outfit, or tote an option with gilded touches for a posh night out. Prefer a more intricate design? Try a beaded bag mimicking the animal’s patterns or a belted version to hit two trends at once. The stripes even come in brown palettes, if the fall-friendly hue is more your color scheme. Refresh your accessory rotation with winter’s fave animal print and tap into fashion’s wild side.