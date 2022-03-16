Move over Miu Miu micro miniskirt — there’s a new statement piece making the rounds.

After Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing a sheer, star-print Mugler dress out in Los Angeles last week, Dua Lipa has followed suit (er, dress). She wore the skin-tight mini in a series of playful photos on Instagram two days later.

Posing atop a pinball machine and inside a photo booth, Lipa shared she “has a special affinity for a dive bar” in the caption. Most would be more inclined to wear jeans and a T-shirt, rather than a designer dress, to a dive bar — but then, most are not Dua Lipa.

The “Levitating” singer wore a black version of Kardashian’s blue, spangled dress, adding matching tights, and a pair of black pumps. Both Lipa and Kardashian wore their hair in slicked-back updos, allowing the bold dress to claim the spotlight it deserves.

Lipa has been favoring Mugler’s designs on her Future Nostalgia Tour, as well as in the “Sweetest Pie” music video (which, if you haven’t seen, is a smorgasbord of sexy style).

While the long-sleeved version (in both colors) still appear to be sold out, the sleeveless version is still available in extremely limited sizes.

If you want to channel Lipa and Kardashian’s ‘Starry Night’ moment, but don’t have that celeb cashflow, shop this lookalike instead.