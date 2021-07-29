Dua Lipa’s hair bows are on full display in her latest project. The pop star’s new music video with Pop Smoke just dropped, and fans are losing it over her ultra glam appearance. From her embroidered ballgown to her bow-shaped hair to her maximalist jewelry, the star looked like the spitting image of a young Marie Antoinette — and it totally worked for her.

She first teased visuals from “Demeanor” yesterday, posting a scene where she’s applying lipstick at a vanity before attending a lavish dinner party. Lipa’s dress, which features a corset-style silhouette with a hoop skirt, was an archival piece from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 1998 couture collection, which was fittingly inspired by Marie Antoinette and the lavishness of the Age of Enlightenment. (Props to her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco.) She’s dripping in emeralds and diamonds — natch— giving meaning to her lyric, “My diamonds will make you choke.”

On the beauty front, Lipa’s longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton gave her a half-up, half-down style with what are likely clip-in bangs (perhaps the same ones she recently rocked last month). The top half of her hair was pulled back into two hair bows — one on top of the other. (The bows could also be clip-ins and they’re reminding many of one of Lady Gaga’s iconic looks from back in the day.) The star’s makeup artist Mary Phillips finished everything off with sultry, smoky lids and rose-colored lipstick.

This isn’t the first time the “Levitating” singer has taken a page out of Marie Antoinette’s playbook. At the 2021 Brit Awards in May, she paired her custom Vivienne Westwood gown with a very dramatic bouffant. Lipa may not be the queen of France, but she’s certainly the queen of some incredible beauty looks.