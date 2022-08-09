In a nostalgia-filled fashion moment this weekend, Dua Lipa rocked a ‘fit that instantly brought to mind Alicia Silverstone as the iconic Cher Horowitz in Clueless. Dua’s black-and-white houndstooth set basically screamed Cher, whose most notable outfit in the 1995 flick is indisputably a loud checkered suit. Granted, Dua’s take had an elevated pop star twist — it’s Versace, after all — but I can just imagine her crying out “Ugh, as if!” while snapping these photos.

In a carousel post on Instagram documenting Sunny Hill Festival — which was created by Lipa and her father and takes place in her hometown of Kosovo — the singer showed off a houndstooth tweed Versace corset top and a matching pleated mini skirt. She effortlessly accessorized the chic look with oversized gold earrings stamped with Versace’s signature Medusa emblem, and a coordinating choker featuring the distinctive motif as well as Swarovski crystals throughout.

It may not be head-to-toe yellow plaid, but it certainly gets the Horowitz stamp of approval. The “Levitating” hitmaker is just the latest star to step out in a Cher-inspired outfit. Natalie Portman paid homage to the famous character when she attended a press appearance in a black-and-yellow plaid blazer and skirt from Dior. And who could forget (not me) the plaid Gucci blazer and lavender boa look Harry Styles wore to the 2021 Grammys? It had your girl totally buggin’.

Dua is always one to try the latest trends — she’s already on top of Barbiecore, natch — but I’ll never tire of seeing her return to the classics, a.k.a. a good Clueless homage. If you’re into her look, check out a few pieces you can snag to channel Dua and Cher for less.

