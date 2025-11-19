One of Dua Lipa’s fashion go-tos is wearing lingerie. Whether she’s performing onstage, posing for a fashion campaign, or going on one of her many vacations in an array of adorable resort looks, the singer tends to incorporate lingerie inspiration into her wardrobe, making the trend feel completely natural.

Lipa is traveling across South America on the final leg of her global Radical Optimism Tour. During one of her off days in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she stayed true to her love of lingerie, somehow making a spicy corset look effortlessly casual while also representing a local designer.

Dua’s Lacy Corset

Stepping out for dinner at Brazilian steakhouse Braseiro de Gávea, Lipa turned boudoir inspiration into a more laid-back ’fit. She wore a fitted corset from Fanci Club, which featured a ribbed lilac bustier underneath a lacy red bra with spaghetti straps.

She contrasted her lingerie-inspired top with straight-leg indigo jeans, putting a cheeky twist on the classic “jeans and a cute top” ensemble.

Dilson Silva / BACKGRID

Lipa upped the glam factor by adding an array of bold accessories. She paired her corset with matching open-toe mules from Jimmy Choo and carried Maison Margiela’s Loved to Death tote bag in a leopard print, which is one of fall’s chicest trends. She completed her look with statement bling, including a multi-layer gold charm necklace and her engagement ring from fiancé Callum Turner.

Dilson Silva / BACKGRID

Dua In Brazil

Lipa is feeling particularly spicy in Brazil. A couple of days before stepping out in Rio, she commemorated two sold-out shows in São Paolo with an Instagram slideshow, showing off another night-out look that embraced her ferocious side.

Posing on her hotel balcony, Lipa donned a leopard-print mini-dress, continuing her love of animal patterns, featuring spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical hem, and faded sheer panels at her hips. The mini was slightly see-through, teasing her lacy black booty shorts underneath.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

She paired her minidress with red-hot latex ankle strap heels. But this time, she went minimal with her bling, wearing just a pair of dangly gold orb earrings.