Dua Lipa isn’t done playing Barbie. In Greta Gerwig’s live-action movie, the “Levitating” singer made her film debut as Mermaid Barbie, one of the many on-screen iterations of the Mattel doll. In the film, Lipa was decked out in full siren gear: a metallic blue seashell bra and matching fins.

Lately, life has been imitating art. At least for Lipa, who’s been taking beachside pictures from her idyllic getaway. The serene backdrop on her latest IG post was already reminiscent of her aquatic character, but it’s her outfit that really sent Lipa’s look into Barbie territory.

The “Dance the Night Away” singer donned a glitzy metallic pink micro mini with slinky spaghetti straps. Straight from Diesel’s Resort 2024 runway, the dress featured a draped detail and trailing sash at the waist. The shimmering dress was accented with pink hardware that bore the letter “D” — Diesel’s logo and, coincidentally, Dua’s initial. She even gave a shoutout to Barbieland in the caption: “all I do is beach.” IYKYK.

Keeping her accessories relatively simple, she merchandised her look with a lone chunky gold chain necklace and a fistful rings. Lipa also toted an orange handbag with pops of yellow (swipe to see it).

A Barbiecore masterclass.