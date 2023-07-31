In theaters everywhere, Dua Lipa is moonlighting as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film. IRL, the “Dance The Night” singer leaned into her aquatic role in a beachside number that gave major mermaid vibes.

Lipa shared a slew of her vacation pics and they were simply cinematic. She sat atop a rock while the waves crashed and the sun set in the background, loosely mimicking the famous Little Mermaid scene. While the view was utterly relaxed, Lipa reached for a red hot number that was hella spicy.

The Barbie star wore a lingerie-inspired woven gown with a bustier-style bodice. The crochet number even featured a cut-out from her sides that wrapped across her back. Plus, the crimson look — bound to be a major Fall 2023 trend, BTW — was completely sheer and fully revealed her choice of underwear: a black thong.

Baring her undies beneath see-through ‘fits isn’t new for the star. It’s been her go-to look to attend high-profile events as of late, so it isn’t at all surprising that she slipped into her cheeky red carpet staple at the beach.

While she kept her beauty look bare and sun-kissed, she accessorized with a few rings and earrings. The star of her jewelry picks, however, was a chain necklace with a massive crystal pendant. She even referenced the gem in her caption “charging my crystals.”

Mermaidcore at its finest.