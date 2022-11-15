Dua Lipa Just Wore A Personalized Thong & A Denim Belt As A Skirt

Last spring, I dubbed Dua Lipa the reigning Queen of the Exposed Thong, and the title still holds true today. In fact, the pop star just showed off a customized thong embroidered with her name — accessory fit for the Queen.

Among a series of snaps Lipa shared to Instagram on Monday, the “Sweetest Pie” singer included a cheeky photo of her bum, covered in a denim mini skirt with a simple white thong poking out. Adding a bit of personalization, the delicate thong is embroidered with ‘dua,’ in a light blue, lowercase scrawl. (Hailey Bieber actually rocked a similar style with her name on the front in blue thread back in August.)

In the same post — which also shows her hanging with Aussie pal Troye Sivan, likely on her current Australian tour — the 27-year-old offers a better view of her denim mini. The low-rise skirt is actually just a super thick belt from Diesel's fall 2022 collection. She paired it with a sleek, gray-blue ribbed shirt, also by Diesel, and cherry red leather knee-high boots featuring a croc-embossed texture. The chic stiletto style from Paris Texas perfectly matched the shade of her lips.

The ‘fit, down to her personalized thong, is achingly Dua. Naturally, I couldn’t be more obsessed.