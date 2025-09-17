Dua Lipa doesn’t let touring stop her from doing anything. The singer has been traveling the world on her Radical Optimism Tour for most of the year, but has still found time to have fun and take vacations wherever she is. And of course, she’s always dressed in stylish attire, from high-end bikini ensembles to elegant sheer dresses.

Lipa is currently on the North American leg of her tour, and before kicking off her four-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden, she stepped out in the Big Apple for two separate soirees. And of course, she dressed for the occasion, donning a bra top and plunging dress fit for a rock star.

Dua’s Bra Top & Fur

Lipa supported her friend and past collaborator Mark Ronson at the launch party for his new book NIGHT PEOPLE: How To Be A DJ in ’90s New York City at New York’s Public Hotel. Naturally, she celebrated in a party-ready lingerie ensemble.

She wore a black leather bra top with lace trim and matching low-rise leather shorts with an uber-short hem and lace-up ties at her sides. She paired her short shorts with sheer black tights and cinched them with an oversized gold buckle belt.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Lipa added more rock-star glamour by topping her look with a cropped black jacket featuring voluminous shag lapels, keeping it unbuttoned to show off her tiny bra. She also loaded up on glamorous accessories with metallic silver hoop earrings, chunky rings, and a black latex clutch bag.

Dua’s Plunging Dress

The night prior, Lipa attended a special dinner celebrating Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons Issue, for which she is an honoree. She stepped out in a plunging black gown, featuring a nude-colored bodysuit and mismatched straps leading to a black fringe corset. The fabric dramatically swept to one side, revealing a dramatic black skirt with oodles of fringe, which created several leg slits.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Lipa paired her showgirl-esque dress with matching pointed-toe black pumps. As for bling, she chose a silver beaded wrap-around snake necklace studded with red gems, along with a matching choker for added drama.