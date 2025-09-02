Dua Lipa is arguably the queen of vacationing, showing off enviable resort looks in every destination she visits. The singer has been jetting across Europe on various tropical getaways with fiancé Callum Turner while on a break from her Radical Optimism Tour.

Before she resumed her tour in Canada on Sept. 1, she spent a couple of days exploring New Orleans with Turner, sharing her spicy vacation ’fits on Instagram.

Dua’s Sheer Goth Look

For a night out in New Orleans, Lipa took inspiration from the city’s gothic architecture. She wore a lingerie-inspired white blouse, featuring bustier-style buttons and flowing sleeves with a lacy fringe trim. The fabric was completely see-through, allowing Lipa to show off her goth-tinged black bra underneath.

She paired her bohemian-inspired top with matching high-waisted white shorts that she wore as underwear, with a long drawstring and sheer trim on her waistline. She let them peek out from underneath black bottoms, adding some witchy flair with an oversized black belt that featured chunky gold buckles with leaf motifs.

Dua Lipa / Instagram

Lipa’s accessories were even more goth than her outfit. She completed her look with a multi-layered black choker necklace and an oversized cross pendant.

Dua’s Cheeky Tee & Chanel Bag

On another day, Lipa donned a slightly sheer white tee that read “Show me your b00ks,” subtly nodding to her Service95 book club in the cheekiest way. She paired her look with classic blue denim jeans, cinching them with the same chunky belt.

Dua Lipa / Instagram

This time, Lipa ditched the necklaces but sported two bracelets, including a gold chain-link watch, a glittery silver cuff, and an array of silver statement rings, including a wrap-around snake.

She completed her look with one of her go-to handbags, the Chanel 25 medium tote bag in black, which retails for $6,400. Not only did Lipa model the accessory for the fashion house’s campaign, but she frequently pairs Chanel with more casual garments, elevating her everyday looks.