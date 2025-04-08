Dua Lipa is always traveling the world, dining at the best restaurants, and attending the hottest Hollywood events — all while wearing the most stylish, covetable outfits.

In her latest envy-worthy ‘Gram post, Lipa sports a spicy pinstripe co-ord while partying with friends in New Zealand, because that’s just her style.

Dua’s Plunging Pinstripe Bra

Dua Lipa’s most recent going out ‘fit was a perfect example of how to slay co-ords. On April 7, the 29-year-old shared a series of photos via Instagram to commemorate the end of the New Zealand leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. In the photos, Lipa dances the night away in a cleavage-baring bra top from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s fall/winter 2025 collection that boasts a structured balconette silhouette, a halter neck design, and a sweetheart neckline with a subtle plunge.

Embellished into the pinstripe pattern are a row of edgy grommets that border the edge of the piece. A black string connects the grommets to create a corseted lace-up detail across the chest.

The tiny top hit right at the top of her ribs, leaving most of Lipa’s midriff exposed.

She Wore A Lace-Up Skirt, Too

If you haven’t noticed, Dua Lipa is in her co-ord era. From Canadian tuxedos to full Chanel ‘fits, the pop star can’t stop, won’t stop wearing perfectly matching sets.

To complete her look, Lipa sported a pinstripe skirt from the same Ludovic de Saint Sernin collection. It featured a high-waisted cut that rested on her hips, and a midi pencil silhouette that reached just past the knees.

Similar to the top, the bottoms featured a grommeted lace-up design that carried down the front all the way to the skirt’s hem.

The lacing exposed Lipa’s skin ever so slightly, though she didn’t seem to mind.

“⭐️ our last night in Auckland and miscellaneous other tour thaaaaangs ⭐️,” she captioned the photo dump.