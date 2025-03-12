Dua Lipa Put A Sheer Twist On The Internet's Most Controversial Shoe

If there’s an edgy new fashion trend that has the whole internet talking, you can bet that Dua Lipa will be all over it. She’s already a pro at substituting bras for tops or forgoing pants altogether. And most recently, she slipped into very unique footwear that has divided fashionistas for a while now.

And of course she put her own twist on the incendiary shoes, adding a see-through element to really make the look pop.

Dua’s Sheer Boots

Dua Lipa loves a controversial shoe trend. Not only has the 29-year-old long been a fan of the Maison Martin Margiela Tabi shoe, which features an unconventional slit next to the big toe, but she’s also a well-documented devotee to the internet’s favorite “ugly” shoe, Moon Boots. So it should come as no surprise to see Lipa embracing yet another maligned pair of shoes: Pantaboots.

On March 11, the “Dance the Night” singer shared a series of Instagram photos in which she wears nothing but a long mob wife-coded fur coat and a pair of tights. Only the tights in question aren’t actually pantyhose. They’re heels.

Popularized by Balanciaga, the pantaboot is a two-in-one garment consisting of a nylon legging that is directly attached to a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels. The polarizing footwear has been championed by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Joey King, Julia Fox, and Gwyneth Paltrow, to name a few.

While the most infamous pantaboot looks typically feature the full-length version of the shoe, Lipa’s heeled tights are a bit different. For starters, the boot is made from a thin, sheer material, as opposed to the thicker spandex fabric often worn by Kim K.

The spicy shoes also bear a striking resemblance to a pair of garter tights, as the thigh is adorned with a delicate lace detail not dissimilar to a piece of lingerie.

The biggest difference between the OG Balanciaga boot and Lipa’s look, however, is how the shoes appear to stop just below the hips, whereas the original style carries all the way up the leg to transform into a pair of high-waisted pants.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Somehow, Dua Lipa has a knack for making even the most divisive shoes look incredible.