Dua Lipa is a woman of many traditions, including dressing her spiciest for New Year’s Eve. She rang in 2023 in a glitzy mini with her thong on full display, a move that practically ignited the whale tail’s renaissance. Years later, she entered 2025 in the sheerest black lace catsuit, aka the see-through LBD’s more fashion-forward cousin.

To celebrate 2026, the pop star tapped into the same slinky sartorial leanings and served major spice yet again with a leather-on-leather look.

Dua’s Plunging Leather Top

Most NYE celebrants wear their shiniest dresses as they drink glasses of champagne. It’s the holiday’s de facto uniform. Lipa, however, isn’t most people. In a photo dump shared on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 1, the “Levitating” songstress partied with her family, friends, and fiancé, Callum Turner, with a martini in tow. And though her look was devoid of shimmer, it was utterly fashion girl-approved, straight out of the Thierry Mugler archives.

On top, she wore nothing but a long-sleeved leather jacket with padded shoulders and a deep, décolletage-forward neckline. The mahogany piece featured a flame-inspired patchwork detail, made up of strips of yellow, orange, and bright red leather scraps. Even the sleeves had similarly fiery designs, as though flames were licking her wrists.

To add to the edgy vibes, she paired her top with even more leather via teeny black hot pants over sheer tights and similarly inky knee-high boots.

As for her accessories, she kept it low-key, trading her chunky necklaces for a statement wraparound watch instead. She also added hoop earrings from Chrome Hearts — the ultimate IYKYK fashion brand — that featured the label’s signature cross iconography, further edging up her look. Her only hint of sparkle came in the form of her massive engagement ring and confetti nail polish.

S/O To Callum’s Look

Meanwhile, Lipa’s fiancé kept it minimal in an all-black number, which included a long-sleeved button-down tucked into matching trousers. The Eternity actor’s nondescript outfit served as the perfect backdrop for Lipa’s to pop.

Prediction: if this is how she’s welcoming 2026, the rest of her looks this year are bound to be just as fiery.