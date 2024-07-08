Ever since October 2023 — and just ahead of her most recently released album, Radical Optimism — Dua Lipa has ushered in a new glam era to match the fresh energy.

Most notably, the “Dance The Night” artist traded in her espresso-toned hair for the prettiest “cherry coke” color, and has since maintained the vibrant hue. What’s more, she has truly leaned in to being her edgiest self, rocking endless silver and black outfits and adorning her nails with statement-making, out-there art.

Her most recent manicure puts an avant-garde twist on one of this season’s biggest nail trends, and serves as the perfect reminder that she’s truly committed to the “summer goth” vibe.

Dua Lipa’s Black & Grey Aura Nails

In early July, Lipa posted a series of photos taken by photographer Elizabeth Miranda while she was in Belgium for her summer tour. Her makeup was mostly minimal and her burgundy-colored strands had effortless texture and waves, allowing her glittering outfit and unexpected mani to have their main character moments.

On short, almond-shaped nails, the star experimented with her own take on the recently-buzzy aura nail art. Instead of tapping the type of bright color palette that’s usually associated with the look, she went with shades of pure black and pale stone gray.

While Lipa is the most recent A-lister to rock an aura mani, she isn’t the only one a major fan of the look. Sydney Sweeney similarly-moody version of the art, tapping black and red polish colors along with 3D silver charms. Megan Fox has also sported the look on more than one occasion, most recently with a cotton candy-inspired baby blue and pink polish combo.

She’s In Her “Summer Goth” Era

Both on and off stage, Lipa has been firmly in her “summer goth” era — which is basically a cheeky way of saying she’s super into an all-black wardrobe, edgy accessories, and of course, goth-leaning manicures. Even in the summertime heat.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Case in point? During her performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, the pop star rocked a revealing leather mini dress with lacing, silver chains, and an oversized belt. She paired the look with fishnet tights, a chunky silver necklace, and her arm tattoos on display.

At the start of summer, Lipa also posted a more casual, off-duty “summer goth” ’fit that featured a short sleeve black top with a high neck and hip cutouts. Instead of rocking silver accessories, she went with a gold cross necklace and a handful of ornate rings to match.

All’s to say: Dua Lipa cements the sentiment that all-black-everything is a total vibe — no matter how hot the sun is.