Dua Lipa Served Mermaid Barbie In A See-Through Dress & Bikini

Like her finned on-screen counterpart in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Dua Lipa continues to beach. After a series of posts on main clad in bikinis near bodies of water, Lipa took to the platform once again to share photos from another beachy excursion, this time from Ibiza.

On the famed Mediterranean island, the “Levitating” singer wore a baby blue mini dress that mimicked the color of the pool she posted next to. The mesh number was utterly sheer with an extremely short micro mini hemline. And because she’s always island-ready — she is Mermaid Barbie, after all — Lipa donned a monochromatic bikini underneath, which was fully visible beneath the gauzy fabric.

While her dress-and-bikini combo looked absolutely water-ready, her accessories glammed up the look. Lipa channeled Barbiecore by toting a pink tweed top-handle bag from Chanel. (The label happens to be a Barbie favorite.) Meanwhile, on her feet sat a pair of vertiginous platforms in metallic silver. The unexpected pair gave ’70s disco vibes to an otherwise beachy look.

She further accessorized with floral-shaped hoops from Bea Bongiasca, an anklet from Jacquie Aiche, and a series of glimmering rings. She then topped off the look with slim, square-shaped sunglasses.

It’s giving Barbie all right.