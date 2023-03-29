Courtesy of Ganni, Brother Vellies, & Brandon Blackwood
When it comes time to shift from spring to summer, dresses tend to get all the hype — cottagecore sundresses, spicy curve-hugging minis, and luxe resort-worthy kaftans — followed closely by risqué swimsuits and accessories like straw hats and woven bags. But reuniting with (and expanding) my summer shoe collection is the part I always rejoice in.
If you, too, have grand plans of a shoe-based shopping spree in preparation for sunnier months ahead, listen up, because there are a lot of trends about to blow up. And you’ll want to catch ‘em all.
This summer, it’s all about peacocking. Many summer 2023 shoe trends lean into extra height, with your favorite timeless styles getting a literal boost. Think: heeled loafers, Spice Girls-era platform sneakers, and even chunky-soled Mary Janes.
But the tallest of styles comes in the form of the towering platforms that many Hollywood A-listers have been sporting. Thanks to Versace and Valentino, who both debuted towering platform pumps, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, and Dua Lipa have all stepped out in stacked-up heels.
If you’re not too keen on adding inches (or breaking your ankle, for that matter), consider styles that are more down-to-earth, but equally eye-catching. Unexpected, luxurious materials are trending in the footwear space — from denim fabrics and wooden soles to the embellishments like pearls, feathers, and crystals.
If there’s one main trait these trends have in common, it’s that all of them give off major main character energy. Ahead, the 14 spiciest shoe trends to shop for summer.