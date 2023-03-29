When it comes time to shift from spring to summer, dresses tend to get all the hype — cottagecore sundresses, spicy curve-hugging minis, and luxe resort-worthy kaftans — followed closely by risqué swimsuits and accessories like straw hats and woven bags. But reuniting with (and expanding) my summer shoe collection is the part I always rejoice in.

If you, too, have grand plans of a shoe-based shopping spree in preparation for sunnier months ahead, listen up, because there are a lot of trends about to blow up. And you’ll want to catch ‘em all.

This summer, it’s all about peacocking. Many summer 2023 shoe trends lean into extra height, with your favorite timeless styles getting a literal boost. Think: heeled loafers, Spice Girls-era platform sneakers, and even chunky-soled Mary Janes.

But the tallest of styles comes in the form of the towering platforms that many Hollywood A-listers have been sporting. Thanks to Versace and Valentino, who both debuted towering platform pumps, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, and Dua Lipa have all stepped out in stacked-up heels.

If you’re not too keen on adding inches (or breaking your ankle, for that matter), consider styles that are more down-to-earth, but equally eye-catching. Unexpected, luxurious materials are trending in the footwear space — from denim fabrics and wooden soles to the embellishments like pearls, feathers, and crystals.

If there’s one main trait these trends have in common, it’s that all of them give off major main character energy. Ahead, the 14 spiciest shoe trends to shop for summer.

1 Pillow Sandals Talia Puffed Sandal Rose Red JW PEI Sizes 5-9.5 $89 See on JW PEI From inflated jackets to puff bags, pillow accessories are all the rage this season. Naturally, the cozy, aerated aesthetic has trickled down to footwear, with the likes of Loewe, Jil Sander, and Simon Miller leading the charge. For a summer-friendly take on the puff trend, consider a pillow sandal like a heeled thong or comfy, bloated slides.

2 Loafer Heels Quincy Block Heel Loafer Sam Edelman Sizes 5-11 $170 $89.95 See on Sam Edelman Loafers are timeless, yes, but all it takes is a little altitude to take the shoe from ‘10s preppy to ‘70s cool — just ask Bella Hadid and Taylor Swift, both devotees of the heeled loafer. Clunky heels, luxe fabrics, and boxy shapes give a perfectly retro edge. And with 1970s fashion making a comeback, due to the rising popularity of Daisy Jones & The Six, vintage-inspired styles will be all the rage this summer.

3 Denim River Island Butterfly Heeled Sandal In Blue ASOS Sizes 4-11 $110 $71.50 See on ASOS Gen Z may still be in shock (or denial) over the looming comeback of skinny jeans, but those aren’t the only blues making a return. Beloved by the likes of Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian (who are both partial to the joot), denim styles are low-key back.

4 Stacked Mary Janes Carlisle Checkered Platform Mary Janes - Yellow Charles & Keith Sizes 5-11 $106 See on Charles & Keith With chunky platform Mary Janes growing in popularity, the traditional, schooolgirl style is getting a ‘90s revamp. Both Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are among the fans of the edgy trend.

5 Crochet Details Off-White Crochet Slide Sandal Farm Rio Sizes 5-11 $220 See on Farm Rio Whether you spend Summer Fridays in the sand or AC-ed up in the city, kitschy crochet sandals are a playful and kooky way to embrace the beach look.

6 Glimmering Gold Schutz Octavia 115MM Strappy Metallic Leather Sandals Saks Fifth Avenue Sizes 5-11 $138 See on Saks Fifth Avenue This Carrie Bradshaw favorite is back, bringing the metallic sheen to shoes, bags, and more. Gilded sandals, specifically, will give you the perfect does of glamour.

7 Pearl Embellishments Kate Spade Women's Honor Embellished Pointed-Toe Pumps Bloomingdale's Sizes 5-11 $298 $178.80 See on Bloomingdale's The decadence is palpable with pearl-embellished footwear. As seen on Alaïa, Simone Rocha, and Junya Watanabe runways, these new styles aren’t the prim and prissy pearl looks of the uppity society. Choose pairs with pearl studs, statement heels, and beyond.

8 Vertiginous Platforms Sali Pump Brandon Blackwood Sizes 35-44 $295 See on Brandon Blackwood You’ve likely seen Valentino’s buzzy towering pink platform heels on Jenna Ortega, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez, among countless others. Meanwhile, Versace dressed the likes of Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Beyoncé in similarly sky-high pumps. Needless to say, vertiginous platforms will be all the rage this year — it’s practically a Hollywood mandate.

9 Updated Ballet Flats Silver Soft Square Toe Scrunchie Ballerinas Ganni Sizes 5-12 $295 See on Ganni Balletcore is showing no signs of slowing down. Shop modernized styles withs studs, straps, and unexpected sheens that would get you thrown out of ballet class.

10 Crystal Encrusted JLO Jennifer Lopez X Revolve Star Sandal Revolve Sizes 6-10 $160 See on Revolve Glitzy rhinestones are no longer relegated to formalwear. Even the most casual of shoe styles — loafers, slides, boots, and mules — are getting a shimmery makeover. Discoball styles have been seen on the Balmain and Lanvin runways, as well as in J.Lo’s shoe collection with Revolve. Razzle dazzle ‘em.

11 Feathered Brother Vellies Palms Feather Sandal Nordstrom Sizes 5-9 $735 $176.40 See on Nordstrom What better way to peacock this summer than with actual feathers? Add a touch of whimsy to any outfit, like Mindy Kaling and Kylie Jenner. The frilly look may be a party favorite, but this style will make any low-key ‘fit just as fabulous.

12 Platform Sneakers S-Hanami Low W Diesel Sizes 5-10 $195 $136 See on Diesel If Emily Ratajkowski and Florence Pugh both stepping out in platform sneakers is any indication, the Spice Girls-approved trend is poised for a comeback. It feels like 1997 all over again — and I’m not complaining.

13 Barbiecore Ninety Union Jloo Sandal DSW Sizes 5-13 $94.99 See on DSW With the Barbie movie coming out later this year, the hot pink hue will continue to dominate well into the summer — and beyond.