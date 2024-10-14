Dua Lipa Wore Hello Kitty Nipple Pasties With A Minidress

Just when you think you’ve seen the bra, thong, and nipple of every A-lister in Hollywood, a new celeb manages to put their own unique spin on the naked trends that’ve dominated red carpets and runways in 2024. The latest innovator of the barely-there craze is Dua Lipa, after she flaunted a pair of adorable nipple pasties during a recent outing in Austin, Texas.

Dua’s Hello Kitty Pasties

Dua Lipa is no stranger to naked trends. In the past month alone, the pop star has stripped down to her undies to promote her tour, exposed her bra at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, performed in pleather hot pants, paraded around New York City with her cleavage on full display, and forgot to wear pants on multiple occasions. Considering she’s never been afraid to show a little skin, her latest look should come as no surprise, and yet she may have finally outdone herself this time.

On Oct. 12, the “Levitating” singer took to Instagram to promote her headlining performance at the Austin City Limits Festival with a carousel of seriously revealing snaps taken around the city. In the photos, Lipa wears a strapless white bodycon minidress from Italian fashion brand GCDS. As an eye-catching statement, the look features a pair of nipple pasties layered underneath the garment for added coverage.

The pasties share a hue in the season’s hottest color, butter yellow, and if they look familiar at all, it’s because they’re shaped like the beloved childhood character Hello Kitty.

Though most of Hello Kitty’s face was covered by the dress, the famous fictional feline’s instantly recognizable ears and iconic bow still managed to peak through the top.

The dress also featured two clear plastic straps that were nearly undetectable, and a small cutout along the thigh.

As for the rest of the look, Lipa sported a pair of black leather knee-high boots and a matching purse. She accessorized with a diamond-studded cross necklace, and wore her hair back in a half-up, half-down ‘do.

Lipa has been a long-time fan of GCDS. In 2022, the “Don’t Start Now” songstress donned a pink see-through dress from the brand that also featured pasties of yet another familiar cartoon: Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants. In 2023, she paid homage to Hello Kitty once again with a bikini set fashioned with crochet cutouts of the Sanrio character’s face around the cups.

Naturally, Dua Lipa is always going to partake in naked trends in the most whimsical way possible.