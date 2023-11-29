Dua Lipa is never one to let 30-degree weather stop her from embracing a risqué look. While some mere mortals combat the cold by bundling up, Lipa strips down.

On New Year’s Eve 2023, for example, she rang the new year in a bedazzled, but utterly sheer, mini dress, which she accessorized with a whale tail thong. More recently, while braving the cold in Tokyo, she tapped into the celeb-favorite no-pants trend, swapping bottoms for cream-colored boy shorts.

And during Lipa’s latest winter outing, she applied the same saucy rules — to very stylish effect.

Dua's Exposed Undies Look

While en route to a private Barbie screening in New York with her fellow castmates, Lipa was snapped by the paparazzi in a glamorous, cold-defying ensemble.

Exiting her Tribeca hotel, she wore what looks to be a see-through, floor-length gown from Gucci complete with a spicy front slit. The little black dress was embellished with 1920s flapper-esque fringe sewn into a playful chevron pattern.

It wouldn’t be a Lipa look without at least one saucy embellishment, so instead of choosing a slip dress, the Argylle star wore high-waisted black undies that shone through her sheer maxi. She topped with a dramatic fur coat to complete the vintage picture.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Continuing her knee-high boot streek (she hardly wears any other footwear as of late), Lipa slipped on a black, pointed-toe pair with a decidedly ’90s feel. With a simple black clutch and diamond earrings, her glitzy gown and wintery outerwear grabbed all the attention.

She Went Braless, Too

The sheer fabric and lingerie weren’t the only NSFW features of the final ‘fit. Lipa took her spice factor to another level by opting out of a bra — tapping into the free the nipple craze she’s certainly no stranger to (see the see-through Bottega Veneta number she wore to the Barbie premiere this summer).

The geometric fringe provided coverage in lieu of pasties, while its shimmer also added a bit of sparkle to the overall outfit.

Her Fur Coat Was Peak Drama

Given the biting NYC temps, Lipa added luxe outerwear to keep warm. It wasn’t your average autumnal puffer or even her favorite leather trench — she went full Old Hollywood movie star (fitting, given her breakout Barbie role) in an extravagant fur coat.

The ankle-grazing fur jacket was fashionably oversized, which only added to her general aura of glamour.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Winter fashion done right.