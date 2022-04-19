If you’ve been waiting for the change of seasons to get a fresh ‘do, know that the biggest summer 2022 hairstyle trends are all perfect for those long hot days where all you want to do is dine al fresco. For the must-know looks to consider, Bustle pinged a handful of stylists for the buzziest hairstyles that are on their radars. Whether you’re feeling scissor-happy, considering a new go-to protective style, or just looking to try out a new updo, there’s something for you.

One such example? According to celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims — who’s perfected the locks of Winnie Harlow, Zendaya, and Tessa Thompson — you can expect to see lots of head-turning braids in funky colors and awe-inspiring lengths. Also predicted to take over salon chairs this summer are some familiar favorites: For a taste of the must-know looks, it’s still all about the shag haircut, the ’90s are back and in full swing, and some version of the bob will forever and always be in style. For the complete breakdown, keep scrolling for 10 summer hairstyle trends that celebrity stylists expect you’ll see everywhere this summer, from the beach to the festival grounds.

1 ’90s Blowouts Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Trey Gillen, hairstylist and creative director of education at hair care brand Sachajuan, says to get your round brushes and hot rollers ready because voluminous, ’90s-inspired blowouts will be popular this summer. He says if you’re already rocking a lengthy cut with layers, this style is for you — just don’t forget to set the ringlets with some hairspray.

2 Funky Braids David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Another trend? “Braids, braids, and more braids!” says Sims. More specifically, he predicts a range of fun and funky variations like colorful braids, structural looks, and super long pleats. “Braids are super easy and low maintenance. People will opt for no stress, carefree styles,” he tells Bustle. Something to remember: As with any protective style, he says to keep your strands and scalp properly hydrated in order to avoid breakage.

3 The “Bixie” Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan expects this mashup between a bob and a pixie — dubbed the “bixie” haircut — to be the cool girl’s go-to chop this summer. A nod to the short styles made popular in the ‘90s by Halle Berry, Meg Ryan, and, more recently, Florence Pugh, Marjan says this short cut is low maintenance. “It’s perfect for hair types that have a little natural wave,” she tells Bustle.

4 Sleek Buns ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images Juliana Ohlmeyer, a New York City-based hairstylist from Bassia Bassia salon, recently spent time on the west coast where she spotted a slew of sleek buns. “We will see a lot of glossy buns that are personalized,” she tells Bustle. For example: “Think elevated with subtle braids, a flash of a hair pin or funky clip, or baby hairs pulled out for some softness,” she says. As an added bonus, she notes that this style is a great opportunity to add a bit of nourishing protective oil to your strands.

5 Wispy Bangs Instagram/@selenagomez Bangs are always in style, but Marjan says you’ll be seeing a wispy version — à la Selena Gomez’s fringe — this summer. She says this ’90s fringe iteration is the perfect introduction to bangs: they’re not thick or too heavy but “super sexy and eyebrow grazing.”

6 Bottleneck Bob Summer 2022 hairstyle trends include the "bottleneck" bob. Gillen says this ’70s-inspired heavy bob will be an easy summertime style. He says it should fall around mid-neck and feature fairly blunt ends. “Pair it with bottleneck bangs and you have a haircut inspiration any hairdresser would love to create for you,” he tells Bustle, nodding to stars like Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, and Lucy Boynton as current A-listers rocking the look.

7 Voluminous ’90s Updos Steven Ferdman / Stringer/Getty Images Another way the ’90s are trending is with the era’s take on the updo — think Pamela Anderson’s piece-y look that’s imperfect and embraces volume with ringlets and face-framing strands. Marjan says you’ll spot this style everywhere during the summer months. “We love a big voluminous updo à la Pamela Anderson. This is great on day two or three hair and perfect for natural curls or if you have lots of face-framing layers,” she explains.

8 Baby-Soft Layers Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For those who want to add movement to their hair without losing length, Gillen anticipates lots of soft layers this summer. “Long, soft layers will add direction and purpose to long hair so it sweeps and swirls exactly the way you envision it,” he says. They’re a chic and easy way to lighten up heavy hair and offer more styling options.

9 Accessorized Low Ponytails Instagram/@jacobgeraghty When the temperatures are high, you tend to want your hair off your neck — but, to elevate a simple low ponytail, Ohlmeyer says people will be going all-out with hair accessories. She anticipates lots of accessorized ponies that use eye-catching clips and other trinkets to add a pop to the classic updo. Simply put: It’s “chic, effortless, and polished.”