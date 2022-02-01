6 Dyson Airwrap Styler Dupes That Cost A Fraction Of The OG

In the world of hair styling tools, there’s no denying that the Dyson Airwrap Styler reigns as one of the most popular and coveted options on the beauty shelves. On TikTok, the hashtag #DysonAirwrap has over 1.5 billion views and countless videos of users showing off how the device delivers easy at-home blowouts. Still, its $550 price tag makes it an investment — which is where Dyson Airwrap Styler dupes come in.
If you’re not familiar, the Airwrap is essentially a two-in-one: It dries and styles your hair at the same time. But, just like Dyson’s also-cult-favorite Hair Dryer, it does the job without using intense heat — which results in significantly less damage to the hair. And it does this with the brand’s signature air-powered technology.
While alternatives to the incredibly buzzy styling device won’t be an exact match to Dyson’s, you can still find some pretty great options to work with. Bustle spoke with a handful of expert stylists for their picks of the best Dyson Airwrap Styler dupes — and not one of them costs more than $189. Whichever one you go with, bi-coastal hairstylist and colorist Juliana Ohlmeyer of Bassi Bassia salon recommends spritzing your hair with a heat protectant in order to prevent damage. With that in mind, keep scrolling to add them to your cart.
