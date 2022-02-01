6 Dyson Airwrap Styler Dupes That Cost A Fraction Of The OG

In the world of hair styling tools, there’s no denying that the Dyson Airwrap Styler reigns as one of the most popular and coveted options on the beauty shelves. On TikTok, the hashtag #DysonAirwrap has over 1.5 billion views and countless videos of users showing off how the device delivers easy at-home blowouts. Still, its $550 price tag makes it an investment — which is where Dyson Airwrap Styler dupes come in.

If you’re not familiar, the Airwrap is essentially a two-in-one: It dries and styles your hair at the same time. But, just like Dyson’s also-cult-favorite Hair Dryer, it does the job without using intense heat — which results in significantly less damage to the hair. And it does this with the brand’s signature air-powered technology.

While alternatives to the incredibly buzzy styling device won’t be an exact match to Dyson’s, you can still find some pretty great options to work with. Bustle spoke with a handful of expert stylists for their picks of the best Dyson Airwrap Styler dupes — and not one of them costs more than $189. Whichever one you go with, bi-coastal hairstylist and colorist Juliana Ohlmeyer of Bassi Bassia salon recommends spritzing your hair with a heat protectant in order to prevent damage. With that in mind, keep scrolling to add them to your cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

To Amp Up The Volume ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush $189 See On Sephora This styling brush is a favorite of celebrity hairstylist and influencer Justine Marjan (she’s actually a ghd brand ambassador). “It’s the perfect tool to easily create volume in the hair and fake a voluminous blowout,” she tells Bustle, noting it’s for use on hair that’s already dry. “It’s great if you wash at night or are styling day two or three hair and want to get back some lift and volume.”

The Expert-Approved Favorite Revlon One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer PLUS $69.99 See On Ulta Both Brando Mondo, founder and creative director of XMONDO, and Ohlmeyer consider Revlon’s One Step to be a great affordable buy. “It simplifies the blow-drying process by combining the brush and blow dryer into one,” Mondo tells Bustle.

The Drugstore Buy Flower Ceramic Hot Air Styling Brush Flower Beauty $69.99 See On Flower Beauty This thermal styling brush from Drew Barrymore’s beauty line — which you can snag at Walmart — is a must-have for celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath. First, she suggests rough drying your hair with a blow dryer until it’s 60-70% dry. “Then I use the Flower styling brush, and it gives me the perfect silky blowout in five minutes,” she tells Bustle. Heath adds that it’s also great on day two or three hair or after a workout for a quick refresh.

For Smooth Blowouts Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Ulta $74.99 See On Ulta Ohlmeyer also picks this volumizing brush from Hot Tools as a Dyson Airwrap Styler alternative. Her tip? Use it only on half-dry hair. Its gold barrel helps distribute the heat more evenly, and it uses boar bristles to smooth your strands as you style.