Seeing some serious glow on the forecast this chilly winter season? Thanks to e.l.f. Cosmetics (and the internet’s favorite personality, Meghan Trainor), its latest launch is packed with every essential you need for those radiant, glowing-from-within glam moments — and just in time for the holidays, at that.

According to The Weather Channel, more than 8 out of 10 women alter their personal beauty routines depending on the weather. And as e.l.f. is a consumer-first brand that has a clear mission to create powerful products at a competitively affordable price point — this sentiment has inspired its latest campaign where Trainor delivers a “special radiance report” that predicts gorgeous, glowing complexions in the forecast à la its five-piece beauty bundle.

As for the hero products in the mix? The Luminous Putty Blush, Bite-Size Eyeshadow Palette, Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, Glossy Lip Stain, and of course: The cult-fave, TikTok-viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter that is finally back-in-stock, after selling out quickly and garnering a 75,000 waitlist of patient shoppers who wanted to get their hands on the radiant base makeup. And TBH I must admit, the hype doesn’t disappoint as it’s a spot-on dupe for the celeb-fave Hollywood Flawless Filter from Charlotte Tilbury (at just a fraction of the cost).

The best thing about the 5-Day Glow Cast bundle IMO? It is fully customizable with the ability to choose which color you’d prefer for each of the five products. And while there’s no telling if it will stay in stock much longer (a few hues are already selling out as I type), it’s clear that e.l.f. has struck a chord with the beauty community, and will continue to create products and targeted bundles that the people *actually* want.