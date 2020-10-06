e.l.f.'s Holiday Gift Sets Are So Good You'll Want Them For Yourself

Although gift-giving season isn't quite in sight yet, many brands are already gearing up for it — and e.l.f.'s new holiday collection gift sets may have you doing a little browsing for yourself.

The affordable beauty brand's sets are available to shop online now if you're a member of e.l.f.'s Beauty Squad loyalty program. Items encompass makeup and skin care products, including staples like the brand's Poreless Putty Primer for its viral Magic Act campaign, as well as a plethora of eyeshadow palettes, a vault of Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows, and its hydration-focused skin care range. If you're in the market for beauty tools, metallic brushes are also on offer, and if you want to sample a little bit of everything try, the 12-day advent calendar, which includes minis of some of e.l.f.'s most popular items.

If you want to go ahead and start stocking up on holiday gifts — or if you just want to shop for yourself — check out some of the best deals below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

All That Glitters Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow Vault e.l.f. $35 See On e.l.f. e.l.f.'s Liquid Glitter Vault includes eight of the brand's long-lasting, opaque liquid shadows. Shoppers will get seven existing shades and one brand new, exclusive color for $35 — individual shadows normally run $5 apiece, meaning you basically get a shadow for free.

e.l.f. Jet Set Hydration Kit e.l.f. $15 See On e.l.f. Winter on is way, and so is dry skin. This set features everything you need — cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, night cream, and hydrating balm — for a nourishing start-to-finish routine.

Best of e.l.f. Kit e.l.f. $20 See On e.l.f. e.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer is one of its most well-known products thanks to its reputation as a dupe for Tatcha's Silk Canvas. Here, you can snag a full-size version, plus the brand's sponge, jelly highlighter, and lip gloss.

100 Color Eyeshadow Palette e.l.f. $15 See On e.l.f. Need new eyeshadows? e.l.f. has a 100-pan palette for $15, and the matte and shimmery shades include warm and cool neutrals, bright blues, purples, and yellows.