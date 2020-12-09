e.l.f. Launched A Super-Volumizing Mascara & It's Just $6

When it comes to affordable and quality beauty, e.l.f. Cosmetics takes the cake. From A-plus makeup essentials (like the Poreless Putty Primer) to cult classic tools (à la the Buffing Foundation Brush), the brand has carved out its well-deserved place at the top of the drugstore beauty hierarchy. And now, there's a new e.l.f mascara to add to its covetable line — but it's not the only new item the brand has coming.

e.l.f.'s Lash It Loud Mascara launched for loyalty members on Dec. 9 and retails for just $6 (yes, really), making it an excellent stocking stuffer. The volumizing product launches on Dec. 11 for non-members, and is sure to quickly become a must-have for your bold lash looks. Also new to the shelves? The highly anticipated e.l.f. Camo CC Cream, a medium to full-coverage foundation product with a natural finish and SPF 30+ that comes in 20 shades. Just like all of e.l.f.'s products, it's ultra-affordable, ringing in at just $14. It's also available Dec. 9 for loyalty members, and for all shoppers on Dec. 11. BTW, you can still sign up to get VIP access to the makeup newness.

There's still newness from e.l.f. — the beauty brand is getting into the holiday spirit by dropping an album. Yes, really. The brand's e.l.f. The Hauls album features artists Kiana V, Halston Dare, Rosette, and Yasmeen who remixed some Christmas classics for your listening pleasure. The album is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Oh, and music videos are coming soon to Triller for more festive fun.

The brand's decision to create a holiday album won't shock fans who already know about e.l.f.'s viral successes. In 2019, the brand's #eyeslipsface challenge went viral, and the bop that went along with it became such a hit that a music video was created for it. In 2020, e.l.f. worked on music to encourage customers to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by releasing a remix of the smash hit entitled "Eyes Lips Face Safe." Consider them your new favorite beauty and music brand.