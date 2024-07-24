The KarJenners never met a string bikini they didn’t like. They love the barely there beachside look so much, more than one of the sisters launched bikini collections for their respective labels. No one, however, is a bigger bikini connoisseur than Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel — a runway and paparazzi fixture — serves as many headline-making swim looks as actual clothes. This summer alone, she’s already rocked sets in classic black, crystal-encrusted burgundy, and metallic bronze, among others. While she typically sticks to perfectly coordinated swim pairs, she playfully switched up her poolside M.O. on Monday, July 22, in mismatched separates. NGL, it was a slay.

Kendall’s Itty-Bitty Mismatched Set

Veering from her usual matching looks, the 818 Tequila founder posed atop a boat in a blazing red triangle bra and stringy black bottoms. While the contrasting color scheme is novel for Jenner, the silhouettes she chose are in her sartorial wheelhouse.

With her minimalist aesthetic, classic triangle bikinis have been her longtime go-to — in her case, the tinier the better. The same goes for bikini bottoms. Jenner loves a slinky bikini, preferably with little to no coverage.

Her “Old Money” Styling

Though Jenner wears bikinis all the time, her looks never get boring. That’s all thanks to her styling. Whether she’s adding a silk babushka scarf or a massive raffia tote, the reality star’s swim accents often evoke the “quiet luxury” aesthetic she’s come to be known for.

One of her easy, “old money” add-ons is a baseball cap — particularly one from Ralph Lauren. The American designer is one of the cornerstones of the “stealth wealth” aesthetic and Jenner’s recent choice — a cherry red topper with the brand’s iconic logo — utterly fit the bill.

It’s not the first time she’s worn the accessory either. Last year, she already took the topper to the beach, giving her otherwise black look an exciting vibrant pop.

Another Bikini, Right This Way

A day later, Jenner debuted another bikini look — this time on the cover of Vogue France’s August 2024 issue. Another deviation from her stringy sets, she wore an underwired bra top with low-rise bottoms accented with bows. The matching black-and-white set was covered in polka dots, lending an Old Hollywood feel to it.

She stays slaying, especially at the beach.