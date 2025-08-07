Elsa Hosk is one of the most underrated “quiet luxury” dressers. Apart from her wardrobe’s palette of sophisticated neutrals, one of the tenets of the “old money” aesthetic, she also owns an eye-watering collection of Hermès handbags, not to mention It pieces from The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci, among others. Even when she’s dressed down in breezy, cottagecore looks or sweat-ready gym sets, Hosk still manages to elevate the most basic of outfits with her chic accessories. Take her latest ensemble as an example.

Elsa’s Braless Gym ’Fit

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, Hosk traded her dainty Helsa Studio dresses for workout attire. While most of her gym ’fits have included sports bras, she skipped the bra altogether and wore nothing but a humble white tank top. She completed the look with $88 gray capri leggings from Alo.

Whether it was intentional or not, the supermodel’s look revived a 2015 staple: the “groutfit.” Beloved by Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna, the gray-on-gray look was an offshoot of “athleisure.” Hosk channeled the ghost of outfits’ past by subtly alluding to the groutfit with a second cement-hued item: the sweatshirt nonchalantly tied around her neck. Falling off one shoulder, it served effortless chic.

A High-Low Serve

Despite the basic canvas, her accessories put her “quiet luxury” sensibilities on full blast. She wore $225 sand-colored sneakers from Alo, an understated choice especially when paired with ribbed white socks from the same brand.

Ever the high-low queen, she paired her relatively affordable outfit with luxury accessories that come with steep price tags. Her shield sunglasses with gilded details, for example, were from Dior.

She also carried one of the most coveted handbags of all time: the Hermès Birkin in tan. Though it’s unclear exactly how much her bag costs, a similar bag retails for $19,000 on resale sites.

She Loves An Expensive Handbag

One of the tenets of Hosk’s style DNA is a swoonworthy purse, regardless of outfit, activity, or destination. Last month, she posed in front of a grassy field wearing a dress that could double as lingerie with a $24.7K Hermès Kelly.

That same week, she starred in a campaign for Sporty & Rich, harkening to her signature accessorizing technique. In one layout, she sent her T-shirt-and-cycling-shorts combo straight into luxury territory by toting another Birkin.

A quiet luxury master.