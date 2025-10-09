Elsa Hosk has been expanding her CV from supermodel to designer. Between her own ready-to-wear label, Helsa Studio, and limited-edition collaborations with brands such as NA-KD and Heavy Manners (for bikinis) and Gia Borghini (for shoes), Hosk has been collecting design credits like infinity stones. Her latest, however, is a foray into yet another category: bags.

Last week, Hosk announced the launch of her partnership with DeMellier, in which she co-created a suede caramel bag with gold hardware that represents today’s belted trend. Since Hosk is the type of entrepreneur to model her own creations in campaigns and in real life, she’s been toting the carryall everywhere.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel went a step further and created a video sharing three outfit ideas to pair with the bag, one of which is straight from the early 2000s.

Elsa’s Y2K-Era Dress-Over-Pants Style

In an Instagram Reel posted early this week, Hosk donned a powder pink silk halter slip with a thick white lace trim that hit just above her knees. It looked like it could’ve been plucked straight out of her nightgown collection.

While she’s no stranger to flaunting intimates, she layered this piece unexpectedly: over pants; in her case, loose tan trousers.

If the dress-over-pants styling hack is giving you fashion PTSD, you’re not alone. The layering technique once dominated the early aughts, with celebrities like Anne Hathaway rocking the trend. But while the styling of yore was more chaotic (think: printed A-line dresses atop flared jeans), the trend’s revival is a lot more streamlined and elevated. So much so that “stealth wealth” icons such as Sofia Richie and Kaia Gerber have cosigned the trend.

Hosk’s fabric pairings, for example, were a lot more luxe. Apart from the subtle pink, the model also kept her palette within the same color family via her accoutrements. She wore a cocoa-hued chunky knit sweater tied around her waist and a trench coat in a similar, albeit more coffee-coded shade.

Her choice of footwear — deep brown kitten-heel pumps — also subscribed to the same monochromatic ethos. Even her phone case was well-coordinated.

Shop The Bag

Of course, the star of her look — and her video — was her arm candy. The structured piece features a roomy interior with an adjustable crossbody strap for a hands-free option. The understated style falls squarely under the “quiet luxury” aesthetic that Hosk loves. ICYWW, it retails for $640 and is available for purchase.